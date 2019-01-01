Coastal Finl (NASDAQ:CCB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Coastal Finl
Coastal Finl Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Coastal Finl (NASDAQ: CCB) was reported by Raymond James on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $69.00 expecting CCB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 74.51% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Coastal Finl (NASDAQ: CCB) was provided by Raymond James, and Coastal Finl initiated their strong buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Coastal Finl, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Coastal Finl was filed on January 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Coastal Finl (CCB) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $69.00. The current price Coastal Finl (CCB) is trading at is $39.54, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
