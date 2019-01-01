Coastal Finl (NASDAQ:CCB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Coastal Finl (NASDAQ:CCB) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Coastal Finl beat estimated earnings by 6.98%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.43.

Revenue was up $30.95 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 2.37% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Coastal Finl's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.41 0.48 0.38 EPS Actual 0.57 0.54 0.49 0.49 Revenue Estimate 25.48M 21.33M 20.88M 18.85M Revenue Actual 38.92M 24.94M 23.39M 20.30M

