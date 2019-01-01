ñol

Coastal Finl
(NASDAQ:CCB)
39.54
0.98[2.54%]
At close: May 27
39.54
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low38.77 - 39.54
52 Week High/Low26.8 - 54.41
Open / Close38.88 / 39.54
Float / Outstanding10.6M / 12.9M
Vol / Avg.34.4K / 40K
Mkt Cap511.3M
P/E18.56
50d Avg. Price42.43
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.48
Total Float10.6M

Coastal Finl (NASDAQ:CCB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Coastal Finl reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 27

EPS

$0.460

Quarterly Revenue

$51.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$38.4M

Earnings Recap

 

Coastal Finl (NASDAQ:CCB) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Coastal Finl beat estimated earnings by 6.98%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.43.

Revenue was up $30.95 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 2.37% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Coastal Finl's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.52 0.41 0.48 0.38
EPS Actual 0.57 0.54 0.49 0.49
Revenue Estimate 25.48M 21.33M 20.88M 18.85M
Revenue Actual 38.92M 24.94M 23.39M 20.30M

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Coastal Finl using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Coastal Finl Questions & Answers

Q
When is Coastal Finl (NASDAQ:CCB) reporting earnings?
A

Coastal Finl (CCB) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Coastal Finl (NASDAQ:CCB)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.22, which missed the estimate of $0.23.

Q
What were Coastal Finl’s (NASDAQ:CCB) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $10.4M, which beat the estimate of $10.2M.

