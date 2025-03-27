This Check Point Software Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Morgan Stanley analyst Connor Lynagh upgraded the rating for Liberty Energy Inc LBRT from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $20 to $25. Liberty Energy shares closed at $15.42 on Wednesday.

Mizuho analyst John Roberts upgraded The Chemours Company CC from Neutral to Outperform and maintained the price target of $19. Chemours shares closed at $13.83 on Wednesday.

B of A Securities analyst Tal Liani upgraded the rating for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. CHKP from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $230 to $260. Check Point Software shares closed at $227.87 on Wednesday.

