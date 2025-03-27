March 27, 2025 8:38 AM 1 min read

This Check Point Software Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Morgan Stanley analyst Connor Lynagh upgraded the rating for Liberty Energy Inc LBRT from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $20 to $25. Liberty Energy shares closed at $15.42 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Mizuho analyst John Roberts upgraded The Chemours Company CC from Neutral to Outperform and maintained the price target of $19. Chemours shares closed at $13.83 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities analyst Tal Liani upgraded the rating for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. CHKP from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $230 to $260. Check Point Software shares closed at $227.87 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

