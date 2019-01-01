Cabot (NYSE:CBT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Cabot
Cabot Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Cabot (NYSE: CBT) was reported by Deutsche Bank on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $74.00 expecting CBT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -4.15% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Cabot (NYSE: CBT) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and Cabot maintained their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Cabot, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Cabot was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Cabot (CBT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $65.00 to $74.00. The current price Cabot (CBT) is trading at is $77.20, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
