Cabot (NYSE:CBT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 2
EPS
$1.690
Quarterly Revenue
$1.1B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1.1B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Cabot using advanced sorting and filters.
Cabot Questions & Answers
When is Cabot (NYSE:CBT) reporting earnings?
Cabot (CBT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 2, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Cabot (NYSE:CBT)?
The Actual EPS was $0.81, which missed the estimate of $0.85.
What were Cabot’s (NYSE:CBT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $705M, which beat the estimate of $665.2M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.