Benzinga - Jul 1, 2021, 9:13AM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
THC Farmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It specializes in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products in dental, ophthalmology, and other medical disciplines.

THC Farmaceuticals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy THC Farmaceuticals (CBDG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of THC Farmaceuticals (OTCPK: CBDG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are THC Farmaceuticals's (CBDG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for THC Farmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for THC Farmaceuticals (CBDG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for THC Farmaceuticals

Q

Current Stock Price for THC Farmaceuticals (CBDG)?

A

The stock price for THC Farmaceuticals (OTCPK: CBDG) is $0.16 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:27:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does THC Farmaceuticals (CBDG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for THC Farmaceuticals.

Q

When is THC Farmaceuticals (OTCPK:CBDG) reporting earnings?

A

THC Farmaceuticals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is THC Farmaceuticals (CBDG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for THC Farmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does THC Farmaceuticals (CBDG) operate in?

A

THC Farmaceuticals is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.