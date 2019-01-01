QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/51.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.09
Mkt Cap
3.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
76.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
CBLT Inc is a Canada based mineral exploration company. The company is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, and dealing with mineral properties. Its exploration and evaluation assets include Copper Prince, Dryden Cobalt, Chilton Cobalt, Otto Lake, Geneva Lake, Gowganda, and others. All the company's activities are conducted in Canada.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CBLT Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CBLT (CBBLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CBLT (OTCPK: CBBLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CBLT's (CBBLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CBLT.

Q

What is the target price for CBLT (CBBLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CBLT

Q

Current Stock Price for CBLT (CBBLF)?

A

The stock price for CBLT (OTCPK: CBBLF) is $0.04274 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 18:36:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CBLT (CBBLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CBLT.

Q

When is CBLT (OTCPK:CBBLF) reporting earnings?

A

CBLT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CBLT (CBBLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CBLT.

Q

What sector and industry does CBLT (CBBLF) operate in?

A

CBLT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.