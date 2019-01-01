QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/502.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.67 - 5.42
Mkt Cap
293.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.33
Shares
84.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 2:30PM
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 7:25AM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 8:19AM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 4:34PM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 8:34AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 9:23AM
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 11:23AM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 4:47PM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 6:25AM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 10:29AM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Jun 21, 2021, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Jun 14, 2021, 9:00AM
Benzinga - May 14, 2021, 9:06AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
CymaBay Therapeutics Inc is a part of the healthcare sector based in the United States. Its main business involves the development of therapeutics such as Arhalofenate, MBX-8025, and MBX-2982. These drugs are intended to treat serious metabolic disorders. Arhalofenate is used to treat gout, MBX-2982 is an oral, G-protein coupled receptor agonist being evaluated as a therapeutic agent for patients with Type 2 diabetes and MBX-8025 is a selective agonist for the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CymaBay Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CBAY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CymaBay Therapeutics's (CBAY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) stock?

A

The latest price target for CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CBAY) was reported by Raymond James on November 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting CBAY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 303.46% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)?

A

The stock price for CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CBAY) is $3.47 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CymaBay Therapeutics.

Q

When is CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) reporting earnings?

A

CymaBay Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CymaBay Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) operate in?

A

CymaBay Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.