CymaBay Therapeutics Inc is a part of the healthcare sector based in the United States. Its main business involves the development of therapeutics such as Arhalofenate, MBX-8025, and MBX-2982. These drugs are intended to treat serious metabolic disorders. Arhalofenate is used to treat gout, MBX-2982 is an oral, G-protein coupled receptor agonist being evaluated as a therapeutic agent for patients with Type 2 diabetes and MBX-8025 is a selective agonist for the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta.