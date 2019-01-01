|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CBAY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in CymaBay Therapeutics’s space includes: Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI), Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA), WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE), Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) and Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB).
The latest price target for CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CBAY) was reported by Raymond James on November 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting CBAY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 303.46% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CBAY) is $3.47 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for CymaBay Therapeutics.
CymaBay Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for CymaBay Therapeutics.
CymaBay Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.