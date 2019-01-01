CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers
The latest price target for CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CASI) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on May 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.00 expecting CASI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 710.81% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CASI) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and CASI Pharmaceuticals maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of CASI Pharmaceuticals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for CASI Pharmaceuticals was filed on May 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $4.00 to $3.00. The current price CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI) is trading at is $0.37, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
