CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CASI Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.09.

Revenue was up $3.33 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.9% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CASI Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.05 -0.07 -0.06 EPS Actual -0.04 -0.07 -0.05 -0.11 Revenue Estimate 9.07M 7.54M 6.02M 5.05M Revenue Actual 9.16M 8.11M 7.16M 5.74M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.