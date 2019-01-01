ñol

CASI Pharmaceuticals
(NASDAQ:CASI)
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Common Stock is expected to split Thursday, June 2, 2022 with a ratio of 1:10
0.37
-0.1503[-28.89%]
At close: May 27
0.3722
0.0022[0.59%]
After Hours: 7:15PM EDT
Day High/Low0.34 - 0.39
52 Week High/Low0.31 - 1.78
Open / Close0.35 / 0.37
Float / Outstanding110.5M / 136.1M
Vol / Avg.1.6M / 391.2K
Mkt Cap50.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.57
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.06
Total Float110.5M

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

CASI Pharmaceuticals reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 12

EPS

$-0.060

Quarterly Revenue

$9.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$9.1M

Earnings Recap

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CASI Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.09.

Revenue was up $3.33 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.9% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CASI Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.05 -0.07 -0.06
EPS Actual -0.04 -0.07 -0.05 -0.11
Revenue Estimate 9.07M 7.54M 6.02M 5.05M
Revenue Actual 9.16M 8.11M 7.16M 5.74M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q
When is CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) reporting earnings?
A

CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.04, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were CASI Pharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:CASI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.