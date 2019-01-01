Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Meta Financial Group
Meta Financial Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ: CASH) was reported by Raymond James on October 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $70.00 expecting CASH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 69.57% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ: CASH) was provided by Raymond James, and Meta Financial Group maintained their strong buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Meta Financial Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Meta Financial Group was filed on October 28, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 28, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Meta Financial Group (CASH) rating was a maintained with a price target of $63.00 to $70.00. The current price Meta Financial Group (CASH) is trading at is $41.28, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
