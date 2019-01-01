Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$1.730
Quarterly Revenue
$193.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$177.8M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Meta Financial Group using advanced sorting and filters.
Meta Financial Group Questions & Answers
When is Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) reporting earnings?
Meta Financial Group (CASH) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)?
The Actual EPS was $0.38, which hit the estimate of $0.38.
What were Meta Financial Group’s (NASDAQ:CASH) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $55.8M, which missed the estimate of $60.4M.
