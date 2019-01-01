ñol

Meta Financial Group
(NASDAQ:CASH)
41.60
0.96[2.36%]
At close: May 27
41.60
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low40.66 - 41.61
52 Week High/Low36.02 - 65.96
Open / Close40.72 / 41.6
Float / Outstanding24.1M / 29.4M
Vol / Avg.148.9K / 282.3K
Mkt Cap1.2B
P/E7.73
50d Avg. Price46.59
Div / Yield0.2/0.48%
Payout Ratio3.72
EPS1.66
Total Float24.1M

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Meta Financial Group reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$1.730

Quarterly Revenue

$193.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$177.8M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Meta Financial Group using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Meta Financial Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) reporting earnings?
A

Meta Financial Group (CASH) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.38, which hit the estimate of $0.38.

Q
What were Meta Financial Group’s (NASDAQ:CASH) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $55.8M, which missed the estimate of $60.4M.

