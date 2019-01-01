Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Cara Therapeutics
Cara Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on March 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $29.00 expecting CARA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 251.94% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) was provided by Canaccord Genuity, and Cara Therapeutics maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Cara Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Cara Therapeutics was filed on March 14, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 14, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Cara Therapeutics (CARA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $33.00 to $29.00. The current price Cara Therapeutics (CARA) is trading at is $8.24, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
