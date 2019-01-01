Cango (NYSE:CANG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Cango
Cango Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Cango (NYSE: CANG) was reported by Morgan Stanley on November 18, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.80 expecting CANG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 133.53% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Cango (NYSE: CANG) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Cango downgraded their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Cango, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Cango was filed on November 18, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 18, 2020.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Cango (CANG) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $16.00 to $7.80. The current price Cango (CANG) is trading at is $3.34, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
