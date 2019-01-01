QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Calliditas Therapeutics AB is a biopharmaceutical company in Sweden. The company is engaged in the provision of pharmaceutical products for patients with niche indications. It is focused on the development and commercialization of the product candidate Nefecon intended for the treatment of patients with the inflammatory renal disease IgA nephropathy, a disease that causes chronic inflammation of the kidneys.

Calliditas Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CALT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Calliditas Therapeutics's (CALT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CALT) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on December 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 62.00 expecting CALT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 227.00% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT)?

A

The stock price for Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CALT) is $18.96 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Calliditas Therapeutics.

Q

When is Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) reporting earnings?

A

Calliditas Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.

Q

Is Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Calliditas Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) operate in?

A

Calliditas Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.