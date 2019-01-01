|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-17
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-02-24
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CALT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Calliditas Therapeutics’s space includes: Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR), DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE), BioDelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ:BDSI), ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA).
The latest price target for Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CALT) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on December 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 62.00 expecting CALT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 227.00% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CALT) is $18.96 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Calliditas Therapeutics.
Calliditas Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Calliditas Therapeutics.
Calliditas Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.