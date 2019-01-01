Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 18
EPS
$-0.850
Quarterly Revenue
$5.3B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$49.7M
Earnings History
Calliditas Therapeutics Questions & Answers
When is Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) reporting earnings?
Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 18, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 18, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.30, which beat the estimate of $-0.40.
What were Calliditas Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:CALT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
