Crude Oil Rises Sharply; Elbit Systems Shares Fall After Q1 Results

U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 250 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded down 0.69% to 38,798.34 while the NASDAQ rose 0.41% to 16,990.44. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.11% to 5,298.87.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Information technology shares jumped by 1.5% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, health care shares fell by 1.4%.

Top Headline

Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. ESLT fell around 2.5% on Tuesday after the company reported results for the first quarter.

The company reported first-quarter FY24 revenue of $1.554 billion, beating the consensus of $1.463 billion. Adjusted EPS rose to $1.81 from $1.78 a year ago, beating the consensus of $1.35, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Equities Trading UP



Insmed Incorporated INSM shares shot up 109% to $45.90 after the company announced topline results from ASPEN Phase 3 study met its primary endpoint.

shares shot up 109% to $45.90 after the company announced topline results from ASPEN Phase 3 study met its primary endpoint. Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB CALT got a boost, surging 73% to $37.84 after the company’s board recommended the acceptance of Asahi Kasei’s tender offer.

got a boost, surging 73% to $37.84 after the company’s board recommended the acceptance of Asahi Kasei’s tender offer. Pineapple Energy Inc. PEGY shares were also up, gaining 74% to $0.3094 after the company on Friday announced its SUNation subsidiary signed a 1.95-megawatt project.

Equities Trading DOWN

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc . APDN shares dropped 69% to $0.6250 after the company reported the pricing of $12 million public offering.

. shares dropped 69% to $0.6250 after the company reported the pricing of $12 million public offering. Shares of Marpai, Inc . MRAI were down 53% to $0.9223 after the company announced its intention to withdraw from the Nasdaq hearings process.

. were down 53% to $0.9223 after the company announced its intention to withdraw from the Nasdaq hearings process. Netcapital Inc. NCPL was down, falling 25% to $0.1442 after the company announced that it entered into definitive agreement for the immediate exercise of $2.2 million of certain outstanding Series A-2 warrants.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 2.6% to $79.70 while gold traded up 0.9% at $2,354.70.

Silver traded up 5.2% to $32.07 on Tuesday, while copper rose 2.1% to $4.8525.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.60%, Germany's DAX slipped 0.52% and France's CAC 40 declined 0.92%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.44%, while London's FTSE 100 declined 0.76%.

German wholesale prices fell by 1.8% year-over-year in April compared to a revised 2.6% decline a month ago.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei falling 0.11%, China's Composite Index declining 0.46%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index falling 0.03% and India's S&P BSE Sensex falling 0.2%.

Producer prices in Malaysia rose by 1.9% year-over-year in April compared to a 1.6% increase in the earlier month.

Economics

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index rose by 7.4% year-over-year in March versus 7.3% in the previous month.

The FHFA house price index rose by 0.1% in March, compared to market expectations of a 0.5% gain.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas’ general business activity index for manufacturing in Texas fell to a reading of -19.4 in May, compared to -14.5 a month ago.

