Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 29
EPS
$0.810
Quarterly Revenue
$477.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
$477.5M
Earnings History
Cal-Maine Foods Questions & Answers
When is Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) reporting earnings?
Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) is scheduled to report earnings on July 18, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 29, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.62, which missed the estimate of $-0.25.
What were Cal-Maine Foods’s (NASDAQ:CALM) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $274.6M, which missed the estimate of $317.7M.
