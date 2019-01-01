Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods
Cal-Maine Foods Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ: CALM) was reported by Consumer Edge Research on March 30, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting CALM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ: CALM) was provided by Consumer Edge Research, and Cal-Maine Foods upgraded their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Cal-Maine Foods, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Cal-Maine Foods was filed on March 30, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 30, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) is trading at is $48.16, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
