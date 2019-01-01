Big Yellow Group PLC is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and manages self-storage facilities throughout the United Kingdom. The company controls a real estate portfolio of storage properties operated mainly under the Big Yellow brand, with a smaller proportion also run under the lower-frills Armadillo Self Storage brand. Big Yellow's facilities are located across London and the Southeast region of the U.K. The company derives the vast majority of its revenue in the form of self-storage income from its locations in London and the South East. A substantial percentage also comes from sales of packing materials and insurance. Big Yellow's customers include individuals, retailers, professional service companies, hospitality firms, and wholesale merchants.