Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.6K
Div / Yield
0.52/2.70%
52 Wk
17.85 - 23.22
Mkt Cap
3.5B
Payout Ratio
13.12
Open
-
P/E
5.43
Shares
184M
Outstanding
Big Yellow Group PLC is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and manages self-storage facilities throughout the United Kingdom. The company controls a real estate portfolio of storage properties operated mainly under the Big Yellow brand, with a smaller proportion also run under the lower-frills Armadillo Self Storage brand. Big Yellow's facilities are located across London and the Southeast region of the U.K. The company derives the vast majority of its revenue in the form of self-storage income from its locations in London and the South East. A substantial percentage also comes from sales of packing materials and insurance. Big Yellow's customers include individuals, retailers, professional service companies, hospitality firms, and wholesale merchants.

Big Yellow Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Big Yellow Group (BYLOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Big Yellow Group (OTCPK: BYLOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Big Yellow Group's (BYLOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Big Yellow Group.

Q

What is the target price for Big Yellow Group (BYLOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Big Yellow Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Big Yellow Group (BYLOF)?

A

The stock price for Big Yellow Group (OTCPK: BYLOF) is $19.1275 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:53:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Big Yellow Group (BYLOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Big Yellow Group.

Q

When is Big Yellow Group (OTCPK:BYLOF) reporting earnings?

A

Big Yellow Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Big Yellow Group (BYLOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Big Yellow Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Big Yellow Group (BYLOF) operate in?

A

Big Yellow Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.