Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
BTRS Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions. The company is at the forefront of the digital transformation of AR, providing mission-critical solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoice delivery, payments and remittance capture, cash application and collections.

BTRS Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BTRS Holdings (BTRS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BTRS Holdings (NASDAQ: BTRS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BTRS Holdings's (BTRS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for BTRS Holdings (BTRS) stock?

A

The latest price target for BTRS Holdings (NASDAQ: BTRS) was reported by Keybanc on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting BTRS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 30.08% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BTRS Holdings (BTRS)?

A

The stock price for BTRS Holdings (NASDAQ: BTRS) is $6.15 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BTRS Holdings (BTRS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BTRS Holdings.

Q

When is BTRS Holdings (NASDAQ:BTRS) reporting earnings?

A

BTRS Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is BTRS Holdings (BTRS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BTRS Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does BTRS Holdings (BTRS) operate in?

A

BTRS Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.