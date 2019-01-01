|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of BTRS Holdings (NASDAQ: BTRS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in BTRS Holdings’s space includes: NextNav (NASDAQ:NN), Model N (NYSE:MODN), American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA), Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) and Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH).
The latest price target for BTRS Holdings (NASDAQ: BTRS) was reported by Keybanc on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting BTRS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 30.08% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for BTRS Holdings (NASDAQ: BTRS) is $6.15 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for BTRS Holdings.
BTRS Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for BTRS Holdings.
BTRS Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.