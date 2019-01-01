QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
18.79 - 18.79
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
57.28
EPS
-0.06
Shares
54.7M
Outstanding
Better Collective AS is a developer of educational platforms within the iGaming industry. The company develops sports betting and gambling entertaining, transparent and fair for the global network of online bettors. It also offers online betting and gambling advice. The company develops, markets, and produces products for the web.

Better Collective Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Better Collective (BTRCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Better Collective (OTCPK: BTRCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Better Collective's (BTRCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Better Collective.

Q

What is the target price for Better Collective (BTRCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Better Collective

Q

Current Stock Price for Better Collective (BTRCF)?

A

The stock price for Better Collective (OTCPK: BTRCF) is $18.785013 last updated Wed Dec 01 2021 15:32:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Better Collective (BTRCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Better Collective.

Q

When is Better Collective (OTCPK:BTRCF) reporting earnings?

A

Better Collective does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Better Collective (BTRCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Better Collective.

Q

What sector and industry does Better Collective (BTRCF) operate in?

A

Better Collective is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.