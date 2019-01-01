QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/77.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.79 - 13.56
Mkt Cap
371.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.15
Shares
37.4M
Outstanding
Bridgetown 2 Holdings Ltd is a blank check company.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-23
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bridgetown 2 Holdings (BTNB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bridgetown 2 Holdings (NASDAQ: BTNB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bridgetown 2 Holdings's (BTNB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bridgetown 2 Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Bridgetown 2 Holdings (BTNB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bridgetown 2 Holdings (NASDAQ: BTNB) was reported by Benchmark on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting BTNB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 70.85% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bridgetown 2 Holdings (BTNB)?

A

The stock price for Bridgetown 2 Holdings (NASDAQ: BTNB) is $9.95 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bridgetown 2 Holdings (BTNB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bridgetown 2 Holdings.

Q

When is Bridgetown 2 Holdings (NASDAQ:BTNB) reporting earnings?

A

Bridgetown 2 Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.

Q

Is Bridgetown 2 Holdings (BTNB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bridgetown 2 Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Bridgetown 2 Holdings (BTNB) operate in?

A

Bridgetown 2 Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.