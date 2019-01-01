QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.5 - 3.17
Mkt Cap
341.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.29
Shares
206.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Bambuser AB provides technology for interactive mobile live video streaming. Its technology platform Iris enables app developers to incorporate live video broadcasting in their applications via a suite of SDKs, APIs and libraries for multiple platforms. The company provides solution through news, media, social apps, drones, live events.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bambuser Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bambuser (BSKZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bambuser (OTCEM: BSKZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bambuser's (BSKZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bambuser.

Q

What is the target price for Bambuser (BSKZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bambuser

Q

Current Stock Price for Bambuser (BSKZF)?

A

The stock price for Bambuser (OTCEM: BSKZF) is $1.65 last updated Fri Jan 14 2022 17:41:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bambuser (BSKZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bambuser.

Q

When is Bambuser (OTCEM:BSKZF) reporting earnings?

A

Bambuser does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bambuser (BSKZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bambuser.

Q

What sector and industry does Bambuser (BSKZF) operate in?

A

Bambuser is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.