Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
40.18 - 57.77
Mkt Cap
3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.35
Shares
66M
Outstanding
Basic-Fit NV is in the business of operating fitness clubs. It follows a straightforward membership model with Easy, Smart and Flex formats with different payment options and duration. It is active in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, and Spain. The company derives majority of its revenues from membership fees from the Netherlands.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Basic-Fit Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Basic-Fit (BSFFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Basic-Fit (OTCPK: BSFFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Basic-Fit's (BSFFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Basic-Fit.

Q

What is the target price for Basic-Fit (BSFFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Basic-Fit

Q

Current Stock Price for Basic-Fit (BSFFF)?

A

The stock price for Basic-Fit (OTCPK: BSFFF) is $45.8007 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:46:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Basic-Fit (BSFFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Basic-Fit.

Q

When is Basic-Fit (OTCPK:BSFFF) reporting earnings?

A

Basic-Fit does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Basic-Fit (BSFFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Basic-Fit.

Q

What sector and industry does Basic-Fit (BSFFF) operate in?

A

Basic-Fit is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.