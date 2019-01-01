Braemar Shipping Services PLC provides technical and professional services to the shipping, marine, energy, offshore and insurance industries. It operates in three divisions which include -Shipbroking division offering spot and period chartering, freight derivatives brokering and other services across commercial shipping sectors; The Logistics division serving Port Agency, Liner and Logistics markets. Its new segment is the Financial segment. The company generates maximum revenue from Shipbroking segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United Kingdom.