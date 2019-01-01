QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.1M
Div / Yield
0.84/9.67%
52 Wk
8.65 - 11.1
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
130.65
Open
-
P/E
14.02
EPS
0.16
Shares
132.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials. Industry: Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust offering short-term, first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or development of residential or commercial properties. Its primary source of revenue is from interest income earned on loan portfolio.

Broadmark Realty Capital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE: BRMK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Broadmark Realty Capital's (BRMK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE: BRMK) was reported by JMP Securities on April 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BRMK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)?

A

The stock price for Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE: BRMK) is $8.69 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK) pay a dividend?

A

The next Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) reporting earnings?

A

Broadmark Realty Capital’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Broadmark Realty Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK) operate in?

A

Broadmark Realty Capital is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.