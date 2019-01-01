QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/47.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.82 - 10.5
Mkt Cap
150.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.25
Shares
14.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 6:27AM
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 4:00PM
Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Breeze Hldgs Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Breeze Hldgs Acquisition (BREZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Breeze Hldgs Acquisition (NASDAQ: BREZ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Breeze Hldgs Acquisition's (BREZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Breeze Hldgs Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Breeze Hldgs Acquisition (BREZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Breeze Hldgs Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Breeze Hldgs Acquisition (BREZ)?

A

The stock price for Breeze Hldgs Acquisition (NASDAQ: BREZ) is $10.27 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Breeze Hldgs Acquisition (BREZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Breeze Hldgs Acquisition.

Q

When is Breeze Hldgs Acquisition (NASDAQ:BREZ) reporting earnings?

A

Breeze Hldgs Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Breeze Hldgs Acquisition (BREZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Breeze Hldgs Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Breeze Hldgs Acquisition (BREZ) operate in?

A

Breeze Hldgs Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.