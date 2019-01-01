B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao is a financial market exchange. Its services consist of trading, clearing, and other post-trade services. The company's activities are carried out through its trading systems and clearing houses and include transactions with securities, interbank foreign exchange, and securities under custody in the special system for settlement and custody. It relies on technology to deliver its services. The company operates through five segments namely BM&F, Bovespa, and Institutional and corporate product, CETIP UTVM, and CETIP UFIN segment.