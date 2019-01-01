QQQ
Bol Bancshares Inc through its bank subsidiary, Bank of Louisiana, provides commercial and a wide range of banking services for its customers. It is primarily involved in providing personal banking, business banking, loans and mortgages and merchant services.

Analyst Ratings

Bol Bancshares Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bol Bancshares (BOLB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bol Bancshares (OTCEM: BOLB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Bol Bancshares's (BOLB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bol Bancshares.

Q

What is the target price for Bol Bancshares (BOLB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bol Bancshares

Q

Current Stock Price for Bol Bancshares (BOLB)?

A

The stock price for Bol Bancshares (OTCEM: BOLB) is $12 last updated Mon Aug 16 2021 19:50:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bol Bancshares (BOLB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bol Bancshares.

Q

When is Bol Bancshares (OTCEM:BOLB) reporting earnings?

A

Bol Bancshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bol Bancshares (BOLB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bol Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Bol Bancshares (BOLB) operate in?

A

Bol Bancshares is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.