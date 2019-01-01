QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
The Beachbody Co Inc is a holding company involved in offering both streamed and live fitness and nutrition programs as well as various products. The company operates through two core business platforms - Beachbody and Openfit.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Beachbody Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Beachbody (BODY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Beachbody (NYSE: BODY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Beachbody's (BODY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Beachbody (BODY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Beachbody (NYSE: BODY) was reported by Loop Capital on November 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.00 expecting BODY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.50% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Beachbody (BODY)?

A

The stock price for Beachbody (NYSE: BODY) is $1.99 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Beachbody (BODY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Beachbody.

Q

When is Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) reporting earnings?

A

Beachbody’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Beachbody (BODY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Beachbody.

Q

What sector and industry does Beachbody (BODY) operate in?

A

Beachbody is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.