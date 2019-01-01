|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Beachbody (NYSE: BODY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Beachbody’s space includes: Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW), WW International (NASDAQ:WW), E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH), XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) and Carriage Servs (NYSE:CSV).
The latest price target for Beachbody (NYSE: BODY) was reported by Loop Capital on November 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.00 expecting BODY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.50% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Beachbody (NYSE: BODY) is $1.99 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Beachbody.
Beachbody’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Beachbody.
Beachbody is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.