Body Basics Inc is a shell company.

Body Basics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Body Basics (ZCBD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Body Basics (OTCPK: ZCBD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Body Basics's (ZCBD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Body Basics.

Q

What is the target price for Body Basics (ZCBD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Body Basics

Q

Current Stock Price for Body Basics (ZCBD)?

A

The stock price for Body Basics (OTCPK: ZCBD) is $0.5202 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 17:32:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Body Basics (ZCBD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Body Basics.

Q

When is Body Basics (OTCPK:ZCBD) reporting earnings?

A

Body Basics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Body Basics (ZCBD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Body Basics.

Q

What sector and industry does Body Basics (ZCBD) operate in?

A

Body Basics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.