|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Body Basics (OTCPK: ZCBD) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Body Basics.
There is no analysis for Body Basics
The stock price for Body Basics (OTCPK: ZCBD) is $0.5202 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 17:32:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Body Basics.
Body Basics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Body Basics.
Body Basics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.