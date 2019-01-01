QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

BodyScan Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BodyScan (BDYS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BodyScan (OTCEM: BDYS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BodyScan's (BDYS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BodyScan.

Q

What is the target price for BodyScan (BDYS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BodyScan

Q

Current Stock Price for BodyScan (BDYS)?

A

The stock price for BodyScan (OTCEM: BDYS) is $0.0008 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 14:31:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BodyScan (BDYS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BodyScan.

Q

When is BodyScan (OTCEM:BDYS) reporting earnings?

A

BodyScan does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BodyScan (BDYS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BodyScan.

Q

What sector and industry does BodyScan (BDYS) operate in?

A

BodyScan is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.