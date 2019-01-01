|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Bodycote (OTCPK: BYPLF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Bodycote.
There is no analysis for Bodycote
The stock price for Bodycote (OTCPK: BYPLF) is $13 last updated Wed Sep 08 2021 13:34:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 2, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 4, 2018.
Bodycote does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Bodycote.
Bodycote is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.