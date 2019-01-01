Bodycote PLC is a U.K.-based company that provides thermal processing services including heat treatment, metal joining, surface coating technologies, and hot isostatic pressing. The company operates through two segments. The aerospace, defence, and energy segment offer thermal processing services across applications including general aviation, aircraft, helicopters, power generation, and others. The automotive and general industrial markets segment provides thermal processing services across the automotive industry and general industries. The company generates most of its revenue from Western Europe and North America.