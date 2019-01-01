QQQ
BOA Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

BOA Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BOA Acquisition (BOAS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BOA Acquisition (NYSE: BOAS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BOA Acquisition's (BOAS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BOA Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for BOA Acquisition (BOAS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BOA Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for BOA Acquisition (BOAS)?

A

The stock price for BOA Acquisition (NYSE: BOAS) is $9.84 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:38:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BOA Acquisition (BOAS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BOA Acquisition.

Q

When is BOA Acquisition (NYSE:BOAS) reporting earnings?

A

BOA Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BOA Acquisition (BOAS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BOA Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does BOA Acquisition (BOAS) operate in?

A

BOA Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.