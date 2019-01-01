QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/174K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.62 - 16.15
Mkt Cap
321.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.59
Shares
33.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Software
Benefitfocus Inc is a cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The firm's solutions support core benefits plans, including healthcare, dental, life, and disability insurance. Benefitfocus sells its solutions on a subscription basis, typically through annual contracts with employers, and multi-year contracts with insurance carriers. It generates all of its revenue in the United States.

Benefitfocus Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Benefitfocus (BNFT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Benefitfocus's (BNFT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Benefitfocus (BNFT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) was reported by Goldman Sachs on June 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting BNFT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.99% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Benefitfocus (BNFT)?

A

The stock price for Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) is $9.63 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Benefitfocus (BNFT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Benefitfocus.

Q

When is Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) reporting earnings?

A

Benefitfocus’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Benefitfocus (BNFT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Benefitfocus.

Q

What sector and industry does Benefitfocus (BNFT) operate in?

A

Benefitfocus is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.