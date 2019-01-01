QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Distributors
Bemax Inc is a United States-based company. The company is engaged in the business of exporting disposable baby diapers manufactured in the United States and Asia then distributing them to Europe and South Africa. It distributes its products through existing Bemax distribution channels of wholesalers and retailers in Europe and emerging African markets as well as to buyers online through Bemax e-commerce website. The brands include Modenna, Mother's Touch and Mother's Choice.

Bemax Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bemax (BMXC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bemax (OTCPK: BMXC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bemax's (BMXC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bemax.

Q

What is the target price for Bemax (BMXC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bemax

Q

Current Stock Price for Bemax (BMXC)?

A

The stock price for Bemax (OTCPK: BMXC) is $0.05 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:49:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bemax (BMXC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bemax.

Q

When is Bemax (OTCPK:BMXC) reporting earnings?

A

Bemax does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bemax (BMXC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bemax.

Q

What sector and industry does Bemax (BMXC) operate in?

A

Bemax is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Distributors industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.