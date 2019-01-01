|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-16
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of BM Technologies (AMEX: BMTX) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for BM Technologies.
The latest price target for BM Technologies (AMEX: BMTX) was reported by Chardan Capital on November 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting BMTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 120.36% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for BM Technologies (AMEX: BMTX) is $9.53 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for BM Technologies.
BM Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for BM Technologies.
BM Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.