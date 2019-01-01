QQQ
BM Technologies Inc is a digital banking platform in the United States. It provides a suite of low-cost products, including checking & savings accounts, to consumers through its business-to-business-to-customer distribution model by connecting consumers to an FDIC-insured banking institution.

BM Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BM Technologies (BMTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BM Technologies (AMEX: BMTX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BM Technologies's (BMTX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BM Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for BM Technologies (BMTX) stock?

A

The latest price target for BM Technologies (AMEX: BMTX) was reported by Chardan Capital on November 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting BMTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 120.36% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BM Technologies (BMTX)?

A

The stock price for BM Technologies (AMEX: BMTX) is $9.53 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BM Technologies (BMTX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BM Technologies.

Q

When is BM Technologies (AMEX:BMTX) reporting earnings?

A

BM Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is BM Technologies (BMTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BM Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does BM Technologies (BMTX) operate in?

A

BM Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.