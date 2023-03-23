Why Block Shares Are Trading Lower By Over 13%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- DiamondHead Holdings Corp. DHHC shares jumped 104.2% to $21.15. DiamondHead entered into convertible note purchase agreement dated March 21, 2023.
- Boxed, Inc. BOXD gained 59.1% to $0.2862 after gaining around 50% on Wednesday. Boxed recently said it is evaluating potentially filing for relief under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and other strategic alternatives.
- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. ZVSA shares climbed 36.8% to $2.16. ZyVersa Therapeutics recently reported new employment inducement grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
- CXApp Inc. CXAI climbed 29.4% to $2.20.
- Generation Bio Co. GBIO gained 27% to $4.9299.
- SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company SMX gained 26.4% to $1.2016.
- KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. INKA rose 26.3% to $12.63.
- BM Technologies, Inc. BMTX shares gained 25.5% to $3.35. BM Technologies secured new bank partner and extended key partnerships.
- ERYTECH Pharma S.A. ERYP climbed 24.7% to $0.9878.
- Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN gained 21% to $1.8685.
- Kineta, Inc. KA jumped 20.4% to $3.83.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. HTGM rose 19.7% to $3.28.
- scPharmaceuticals Inc. SCPH surged 19.2% to $8.25 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- VNET Group, Inc. VNET gained 19.1% to $3.5480. VNET Group reported mixed Q4 financial results.
- Aziyo Biologics, Inc. AZYO rose 18.5% to $1.41 after posting upbeat Q4 results.
- Bird Global, Inc. BRDS shares rose 17.2% to $0.1412 after dropping around 7% on Wednesday. Bird announced plans to expand across Greater Toronto area this spring.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC climbed 17.2% to $6.13.
- Worthington Industries, Inc. WOR jumped 16% to $61.67 following better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Rackspace Technology, Inc. RXT gained 15.7% to $1.9150.
- PaxMedica, Inc. PXMD jumped 15.6% to $2.0350.
- Steelcase Inc. SCS rose 14% to $8.19 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results and issued Q1 EPS and revenue guidance above estimates.
- Agora, Inc. API gained 13.8% to $3.6350.
- Hesai Group HSAI rose 12.8% to $14.49.
- 89bio, Inc. ETNB climbed 11.6% to $15.23 after the company announced a proposed underwritten public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants.
- Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. STBX gained 11.5% to $3.26.
- Netflix, Inc. NFLX climbed 8.9% to $320.05.
- C3.ai, Inc. AI shares rose 8.7% to $24.73.
- Snap Inc. SNAP surged 8.1% to $11.94.
- KB Home KBH rose 8.1% to $39.79 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Accenture plc ACN gained 6.8% to $270.72 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. AGRX gained 5.6% to $0.2797 following better-than-expected Q4 results.
Losers
- Zura Bio Limited ZURA shares dipped 23.1% to $23.07.
- Vicarious Surgical Inc. RBOT fell 22.7% to $1.76.
- Jeffs' Brands Ltd JFBR dropped 20.7% to $0.7253.
- Minim, Inc. MINM fell 18.8% to $0.1275 after gaining 17% on Wednesday. The company is expected to report Q4 results on March 29, 2023.
- JanOne Inc. JAN dropped 18.8% to $1.04 after the company announced a registered direct offering of common stock priced at-the-market.
- ATIF Holdings Limited ATIF fell 18.5% to $1.83.
- Society Pass Incorporated SOPA dropped 17.2% to $1.01 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Ambipar Emergency Response AMBI fell 16.1% to $8.60.
- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. CDTX shares fell 15.5% to $1.6050 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. PTIX dropped 15.4% to $1.49.
- Vaccitech plc VACC fell 15% to $2.33.
- Block, Inc. SQ shares tumbled 13.4% to $62.90 after short seller Hindenburg Research put out a bearish report on the company.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. RDHL dropped 13.3% to $4.8543.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN fell 12.7% to $67.32 after the company received a Wells Notice from the SEC alleging violations of federal securities laws in regards to the company's spot market and staking service. Oppenheimer downgraded Coinbase from Outperform to Perform.
- Trupanion, Inc. TRUP dropped 12.6% to $48.90 after the company announced a CFO transition.
- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE fell 12.5% to $0.4187.
- Movado Group, Inc. MOV fell 11.8% to $27.32 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Uranium Energy Corp. UEC dipped 10.8% to $2.8450 after Kerrisdale Capital issued a short report on the stock.
- Puyi Inc. PUYI dropped 9.9% to $6.13.
- Chewy, Inc. CHWY shares fell 7.2% to $35.01. Chewy reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter. However, the company's active customers came in at 20.4 million, down 1.2% from a year ago.
- Pharming Group N.V. PHAR fell 6.7% to $10.63.
Now Read This: Top 5 Industrials Stocks That Are Ticking Portfolio Bombs
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.