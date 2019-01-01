QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/169.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.56 - 10.5
Mkt Cap
284.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.17
Shares
28.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 12:48PM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 12:46PM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 12:40PM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 12:34PM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 10:28AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 8:06AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 8:00AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 8:00AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 8:00AM
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 12:32PM
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 12:31PM
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 7:06AM
Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 10:54AM
Bright Lights Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bright Lights Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bright Lights Acquisition (BLTS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bright Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ: BLTS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bright Lights Acquisition's (BLTS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bright Lights Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Bright Lights Acquisition (BLTS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bright Lights Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Bright Lights Acquisition (BLTS)?

A

The stock price for Bright Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ: BLTS) is $9.91 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bright Lights Acquisition (BLTS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bright Lights Acquisition.

Q

When is Bright Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:BLTS) reporting earnings?

A

Bright Lights Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bright Lights Acquisition (BLTS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bright Lights Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Bright Lights Acquisition (BLTS) operate in?

A

Bright Lights Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.