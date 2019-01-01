QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.67
Mkt Cap
878.5K
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
9.3M
Outstanding
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Inc is engaged in the business of exploration and recovery of historic shipwrecks. The company owns a research vessel and specialized sensing equipment which is used to locate and recover artifacts and treasures from historic shipwrecks, generally from the colonial era. It is also developing gaming app based on treasure search and salvage.

Treasure & Shipwreck Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Treasure & Shipwreck (BLIS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Treasure & Shipwreck (OTCPK: BLIS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Treasure & Shipwreck's (BLIS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Treasure & Shipwreck.

Q

What is the target price for Treasure & Shipwreck (BLIS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Treasure & Shipwreck

Q

Current Stock Price for Treasure & Shipwreck (BLIS)?

A

The stock price for Treasure & Shipwreck (OTCPK: BLIS) is $0.0945 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 17:22:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Treasure & Shipwreck (BLIS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Treasure & Shipwreck.

Q

When is Treasure & Shipwreck (OTCPK:BLIS) reporting earnings?

A

Treasure & Shipwreck does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Treasure & Shipwreck (BLIS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Treasure & Shipwreck.

Q

What sector and industry does Treasure & Shipwreck (BLIS) operate in?

A

Treasure & Shipwreck is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.