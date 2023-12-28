Why Bridgeline Digital Shares Are Trading Lower By 13%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Loading...
Shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. BLIN fell sharply in pre-market following the release of fourth-quarter results.
Bridgeline Digital posted a narrower-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates.
Bridgeline Digital shares dipped 13.1% to $0.7805 in pre-market.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Cingulate Inc. CING shares gained 233.3% to $13.30 in pre-market trading after surging more than 90% on Wednesday.
- SenesTech, Inc.SNES gained 91.3% to $1.65 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Wednesday. SenesTech recently announced entry into a Distribution Agreement with Fruit Tree Limited and an initial order for Evolve Soft Bait in Hong Kong and Macau.
- Nxu, Inc. NXU rose 44.8% to $3.85 in pre-market trading after falling around 15% on Wednesday. Nxu executed definitive documents to finalize its strategic investment in Lynx Motors.
- noco-noco Inc. NCNC shares rose 29.3% to $0.2550 in pre-market trading. Noco-Noco recently filed prospectus relates to offer and resale from time to time by selling stockholders of up to 100.3 million ordinary shares.
- Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX shares gained 20.7% to $1.92 in pre-market trading after gaining around 20% on Wednesday.
- Next.e.GO N.V. EGOX shares rose 17.5% to $0.5450 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Wednesday.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMPE shares gained 15.5% to $2.54 in pre-market trading after jumping 20% on Wednesday.
- NFT Limited MI gained 13.6% to $0.25 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Wednesday.
- Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. ADN shares climbed 12.2% to $0.2610 in pre-market trading after gaining 14% on Wednesday. Advent Technologies recently announced a $2 million registered direct offering of common stock.
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. XXII gained 7.8% to $0.1999 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Rent the Runway, Inc. RENT shares fell 37.4% to $0.3801 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Wednesday. Rent The Runway recently reported worse-than-expected third-quarter revenue results and issued FY23 revenue guidance below estimates.
- Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. CYTH shares fell 20.6% to $1.30 in pre-market trading. Cyclo Therapeutics announced the closing of merger with Applied Molecular Transport Inc.
- RiskOn International, Inc. ROI shares fell 15.8% to $0.3620 in pre-market trading. RiskOn International shares jumped 205% on Wednesday after the company said it expects to announce its new generative AI platform and unveil a principal technology partner on Jan. 3.
- Asset Entities Inc. ASST shares fell 14.1% to $0.5102 in pre-market trading after declining 16% on Wednesday.
- Earlyworks Co., Ltd ELWS shares fell 12.8% to $0.71 in pre-market trading after gaining around 69% on Wednesday.
- MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MYMD shares fell 12.2% to $0.2940 in pre-market trading after jumping over 40% on Wednesday.
- 1847 Holdings LLC EFSH fell 12.2% to $0.4558 in pre-market trading.
- 1847 Holdings said it will effect a 1-for-4 reverse split of its common shares that will become effective on Jan. 8, 2024.
- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. HALL fell 11.1% to $1.04 in pre-market trading after dipping 25% on Wednesday. On Dec. 26, the company announced that it intends to voluntary delist from the Nasdaq.
- AEye, Inc. LIDR shares fell 8.7% to $2.42 in pre-market trading after gaining 19% on Wednesday.
