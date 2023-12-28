Why Bridgeline Digital Shares Are Trading Lower By 13%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Loading... Loading...

Shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. BLIN fell sharply in pre-market following the release of fourth-quarter results.

Bridgeline Digital posted a narrower-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates.

Bridgeline Digital shares dipped 13.1% to $0.7805 in pre-market.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Cingulate Inc. CING shares gained 233.3% to $13.30 in pre-market trading after surging more than 90% on Wednesday.

gained 91.3% to $1.65 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Wednesday. SenesTech recently announced entry into a Distribution Agreement with Fruit Tree Limited and an initial order for Evolve Soft Bait in Hong Kong and Macau. Nxu, Inc. NXU rose 44.8% to $3.85 in pre-market trading after falling around 15% on Wednesday. Nxu executed definitive documents to finalize its strategic investment in Lynx Motors.

Losers

Rent the Runway, Inc. RENT shares fell 37.4% to $0.3801 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Wednesday. Rent The Runway recently reported worse-than-expected third-quarter revenue results and issued FY23 revenue guidance below estimates.

fell 12.2% to $0.4558 in pre-market trading. 1847 Holdings said it will effect a 1-for-4 reverse split of its common shares that will become effective on Jan. 8, 2024.

