Bridgeline Digital
(NASDAQ:BLIN)
1.29
-0.02[-1.53%]
At close: May 26
1.28
-0.0100[-0.78%]
After Hours: 5:34PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low1.28 - 1.33
52 Week High/Low1.07 - 14.38
Open / Close1.32 / 1.29
Float / Outstanding10.1M / 10.2M
Vol / Avg.57.1K / 104.3K
Mkt Cap13.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.62
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.03
Total Float10.1M

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Bridgeline Digital reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 12

EPS

$0.040

Quarterly Revenue

$4.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$4.1M

Earnings Recap

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bridgeline Digital missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $-0.07.

Revenue was up $1.45 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 14.44% drop in the share price the next day.

 

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Bridgeline Digital using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
Bridgeline Digital Questions & Answers

Q
When is Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) reporting earnings?
A

Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.50, which beat the estimate of $-5.00.

Q
What were Bridgeline Digital’s (NASDAQ:BLIN) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $4.1M, which beat the estimate of $4M.

