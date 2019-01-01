Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Earnings Recap
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Bridgeline Digital missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $-0.07.
Revenue was up $1.45 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 14.44% drop in the share price the next day.
Earnings History
Bridgeline Digital Questions & Answers
Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q2.
The Actual EPS was $-0.50, which beat the estimate of $-5.00.
The Actual Revenue was $4.1M, which beat the estimate of $4M.
