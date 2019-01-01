QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Biolife Sciences Inc is a commercialization accelerator, licensor and developer of innovative and disruptive technologies for the healthcare, beauty and food and beverage industry sectors. The company's technologies include Antimicrobial Copper Air Filters; Eco-Safe Surface Sanitizer; Eco-Safe Antimicrobial Treatment; Ultraviolet Sterilization; Non-contact Human Temperature Screening; and Next-Generation Vending Machines.

Biolife Sciences Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Biolife Sciences (BLFE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Biolife Sciences (OTCPK: BLFE) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Biolife Sciences's (BLFE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Biolife Sciences.

Q

What is the target price for Biolife Sciences (BLFE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Biolife Sciences

Q

Current Stock Price for Biolife Sciences (BLFE)?

A

The stock price for Biolife Sciences (OTCPK: BLFE) is $0.4955 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:51:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Biolife Sciences (BLFE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Biolife Sciences.

Q

When is Biolife Sciences (OTCPK:BLFE) reporting earnings?

A

Biolife Sciences does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Biolife Sciences (BLFE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Biolife Sciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Biolife Sciences (BLFE) operate in?

A

Biolife Sciences is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.