BankUnited
(NYSE:BKU)
41.58
0.85[2.09%]
At close: May 26
41.61
0.0300[0.07%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low40.95 - 41.84
52 Week High/Low37.08 - 48.74
Open / Close40.95 / 41.61
Float / Outstanding49.4M / 81.8M
Vol / Avg.649.9K / 1M
Mkt Cap3.4B
P/E9.58
50d Avg. Price41.3
Div / Yield1/2.46%
Payout Ratio21.65
EPS0.79
Total Float49.4M

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

BankUnited reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 21

EPS

$0.790

Quarterly Revenue

$222.9M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$222.9M

Earnings Recap

 

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BankUnited missed estimated earnings by 3.66%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.82.

Revenue was down $3.59 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.4 which was followed by a 2.12% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BankUnited's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.01 0.87 0.86 0.74
EPS Actual 1.41 0.94 1.11 1.06
Revenue Estimate 227.36M 233.21M 229.97M 227.49M
Revenue Actual 251.64M 220.60M 231.07M 226.54M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BankUnited Questions & Answers

Q
When is BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) reporting earnings?
A

BankUnited (BKU) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 21, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.60, which beat the estimate of $0.57.

Q
What were BankUnited’s (NYSE:BKU) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $269.5M, which beat the estimate of $266.3M.

