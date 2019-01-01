ñol

Booking Holdings
(NASDAQ:BKNG)
Why is it moving?
Shares of several companies in the retail & apparel sector are trading higher as retail stocks rebound following better-than-expected quarterly earnings from multiple companies in the sector.
2221.51
74.29[3.46%]
At close: May 26
2221.51
00
After Hours: 4:05PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low2158.37 - 2252
52 Week High/Low1796.45 - 2715.66
Open / Close2170.82 / 2221.51
Float / Outstanding40.6M / 40.6M
Vol / Avg.302.2K / 470.4K
Mkt Cap90.2B
P/E173.02
50d Avg. Price2191.13
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-17.1
Total Float40.6M

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Booking Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 4

EPS

$3.900

Quarterly Revenue

$2.7B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$2.7B

Earnings Recap

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Booking Holdings beat estimated earnings by 15.72%, reporting an EPS of $15.83 versus an estimate of $13.68.

Revenue was up $1.74 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $4.97 which was followed by a 0.07% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Booking Holdings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 32.73 -2.10 -5.87 -4.28
EPS Actual 37.70 -2.55 -5.26 -0.57
Revenue Estimate 4.27B 1.90B 1.17B 1.18B
Revenue Actual 4.68B 2.16B 1.14B 1.24B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Booking Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Booking Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) reporting earnings?
A

Booking Holdings (BKNG) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG)?
A

The Actual EPS was $15.14, which beat the estimate of $14.18.

Q
What were Booking Holdings’s (NASDAQ:BKNG) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $3B, which beat the estimate of $3B.

