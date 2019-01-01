ñol

Cypher Metaverse
(OTCQB:BKLLF)
0.0441
-0.0037[-7.74%]
At close: May 26
0.0448
0.0007[1.59%]
After Hours: 8:34AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low0.04 - 0.05
52 Week High/Low0.03 - 0.17
Open / Close0.04 / 0.04
Float / Outstanding- / 130.8M
Vol / Avg.3.4K / 43.6K
Mkt Cap5.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.06
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.05
Total Float-

Cypher Metaverse (OTC:BKLLF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Cypher Metaverse reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$-2.2M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Cypher Metaverse using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Cypher Metaverse Questions & Answers

Q
When is Cypher Metaverse (OTCQB:BKLLF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Cypher Metaverse

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Cypher Metaverse (OTCQB:BKLLF)?
A

There are no earnings for Cypher Metaverse

Q
What were Cypher Metaverse’s (OTCQB:BKLLF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Cypher Metaverse

