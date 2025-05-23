What's Going On With Buckle Stock On Friday?

Buckle, Inc. BKE shares are trading lower in the premarket session on Friday after the company reported first-quarter results.

Buckle reported earnings per share of 70 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 69 cents.

Quarterly sales of $272.12 million (up 3.7% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $268.06 million.

Comparable store net sales for the quarter ended May 3 increased 3% year over year. Online sales increased 4.5% to $46.4 million.

Also Read: Intuit, Booz Allen Hamilton And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

Net income in the quarter under review was $35.2 million, compared with net income of $34.8 million in the year-ago period.

Quarterly gross profit increased to $126.976 million, compared with $120.697 million a year ago. Gross margin in the quarter under review stood at 46.7%, compared with 45.9% a year ago.

Buckle exited the first quarter with cash and equivalents worth $268.884 million.

Inventory at the end of the quarter was $132.395 million.

At the end of the quarter, income from operations was $43.546 million, compared with $42.396 million a year ago.

According to Benzinga Pro, Buckle stock has gained over 13% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via ProShares Online Retail ETF ONLN and First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF FSCS.

BKE Price Action: Buckle shares are trading lower by 3.70% to $39.87 at publication on Friday.

Check This Out:

Photo: melissamn via Shutterstock