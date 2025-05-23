May 23, 2025 10:05 AM 1 min read

What's Going On With Buckle Stock On Friday?

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Buckle, Inc. BKE shares are trading lower in the premarket session on Friday after the company reported first-quarter results.

Buckle reported earnings per share of 70 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 69 cents.

Quarterly sales of $272.12 million (up 3.7% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $268.06 million.

Comparable store net sales for the quarter ended May 3 increased 3% year over year. Online sales increased 4.5% to $46.4 million.

Also Read: Intuit, Booz Allen Hamilton And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

Net income in the quarter under review was $35.2 million, compared with net income of $34.8 million in the year-ago period.

Quarterly gross profit increased to $126.976 million, compared with $120.697 million a year ago. Gross margin in the quarter under review stood at 46.7%, compared with 45.9% a year ago.

Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

Buckle exited the first quarter with cash and equivalents worth $268.884 million.

Inventory at the end of the quarter was $132.395 million.

At the end of the quarter, income from operations was $43.546 million, compared with $42.396 million a year ago.

According to Benzinga Pro, Buckle stock has gained over 13% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via ProShares Online Retail ETF ONLN and First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF FSCS

BKE Price Action: Buckle shares are trading lower by 3.70% to $39.87 at publication on Friday.

Check This Out:

Photo: melissamn via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
BKE Logo
BKEBuckle Inc
$39.80-3.86%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
48.78
Growth
67.87
Quality
61.26
Value
67.62
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
FSCS Logo
FSCSFirst Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF
$35.33-%
ONLN Logo
ONLNProShares Online Retail ETF
$47.45-0.69%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsEquitiesNewsGuidanceTop StoriesMarketsMoversGeneralBriefsfashionretailwhy its moving
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved