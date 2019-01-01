Buckle (NYSE:BKE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Buckle
Buckle Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Buckle (NYSE: BKE) was reported by CFRA on May 26, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $11.00 expecting BKE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -66.14% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Buckle (NYSE: BKE) was provided by CFRA, and Buckle downgraded their sell rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Buckle, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Buckle was filed on May 26, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 26, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Buckle (BKE) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $14.00 to $11.00. The current price Buckle (BKE) is trading at is $32.49, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
