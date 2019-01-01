Buckle (NYSE:BKE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 07:50 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Buckle beat estimated earnings by 25.84%, reporting an EPS of $1.12 versus an estimate of $0.89.

Revenue was up $9.94 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 1.34% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Buckle's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.44 0.92 0.56 0.43 EPS Actual 1.69 1.26 1.04 1.16 Revenue Estimate 366.30M 299.12M 226.00M 253.92M Revenue Actual 380.93M 319.43M 295.12M 299.12M

