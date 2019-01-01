Buckle (NYSE:BKE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Buckle (NYSE:BKE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 07:50 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Buckle beat estimated earnings by 25.84%, reporting an EPS of $1.12 versus an estimate of $0.89.
Revenue was up $9.94 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 1.34% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Buckle's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.44
|0.92
|0.56
|0.43
|EPS Actual
|1.69
|1.26
|1.04
|1.16
|Revenue Estimate
|366.30M
|299.12M
|226.00M
|253.92M
|Revenue Actual
|380.93M
|319.43M
|295.12M
|299.12M
Buckle (BKE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 26, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.24, which missed the estimate of $0.25.
The Actual Revenue was $195.7M, which missed the estimate of $198.3M.
