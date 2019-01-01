ñol

Buckle
(NYSE:BKE)
Why is it moving?
Buckle shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
32.18
1.90[6.27%]
At close: May 26
32.20
0.0200[0.06%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low30.91 - 33.73
52 Week High/Low26.56 - 57.1
Open / Close31.23 / 32.18
Float / Outstanding25.2M / 50.1M
Vol / Avg.1.3M / 779.8K
Mkt Cap1.6B
P/E5.87
50d Avg. Price32.9
Div / Yield1.4/4.62%
Payout Ratio25.97
EPS1.71
Total Float25.2M

Buckle (NYSE:BKE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Buckle reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 26

EPS

$1.120

Quarterly Revenue

$309.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

$380.9M

Earnings Recap

 

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 07:50 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Buckle beat estimated earnings by 25.84%, reporting an EPS of $1.12 versus an estimate of $0.89.

Revenue was up $9.94 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 1.34% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Buckle's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.44 0.92 0.56 0.43
EPS Actual 1.69 1.26 1.04 1.16
Revenue Estimate 366.30M 299.12M 226.00M 253.92M
Revenue Actual 380.93M 319.43M 295.12M 299.12M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Buckle using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Buckle Questions & Answers

Q
When is Buckle (NYSE:BKE) reporting earnings?
A

Buckle (BKE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 26, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Buckle (NYSE:BKE)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.24, which missed the estimate of $0.25.

Q
What were Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $195.7M, which missed the estimate of $198.3M.

